Russian soldier pleads guilty to killing Ukrainian civilian in first war crimes trial

09:44 AM | 19 May, 2022
Russian soldier pleads guilty to killing Ukrainian civilian in first war crimes trial
Source: @IuliiaMendel (Twitter)
Share

KYIV – A 21-year-old Russian soldier has pleaded guilty to killing an elder man in early days of the military operation against Ukraine during first ever war crimes trial of the conflict.

Vadim Shishimarin was produced before a court in Kyiv amid tight security. During the hearing, the Russian soldier admitted shooting a 62-year-old unarmed man, identified as Oleksandr Shelipov, in the head.

"Do you admit your guilt?" the judge asked. "Yes," Shishimarin replied.

"Totally?" "Yes," he replied from behind the glass cage.

Prosecutors told the court that the Russian soldier was part of a unit in a tank division when his convoy came under attack.

Shishimarin and four other soldiers stole a car and started travelling to Chukakhivka when they encountered the victim.

Prosecutors added that the 21-year-old soldier used a Kalashnikov assault to kill the elderly man after he was ordered by the senior officer.

The court will resume hearing in the case on Thursday.

The Kremlin earlier said it was not informed about the war crimes trial against its solider.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered to Russian fighters in besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

Reports said that 265 Ukrainian officials were taken into custody by the Russian fighters, adding that more than 50 of them are severely injured.

Kyiv has urged Russia for an immediate prisoners swap, saying no stone will be left unturned to repatriate the Ukrainian heroes.

 Talks between Russian and Ukraine to end the three-month conflict are currently on hold due to trust deficit, with Kyiv claiming that Moscow is not ready to compromise. 

Russian warship Moskva leading naval assault on ... 12:25 PM | 15 Apr, 2022

A Russian nuclear-capable warship sunk in the Black Sea days after it damaged by a mysterious explosion, confirms ...

More From This Category
Top Indian court releases convict in ex-PM Rajiv ...
11:00 AM | 19 May, 2022
Pakistan, TTP reach ceasefire agreement amid ...
07:24 PM | 18 May, 2022
FM Bilawal Bhutto meets Antony Blinken during ...
10:15 PM | 18 May, 2022
Venezuela’s Juan Vincenta Mora confirmed as ...
11:08 AM | 18 May, 2022
81-year-old Indian artist arrested over ...
09:35 AM | 17 May, 2022
Professor Jelani Kobb appointed dean of Columbia ...
12:05 PM | 16 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira’s new bold photo at beach sets internet on fire
05:12 PM | 18 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr