Pakistan Army soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED explosion

WANA – A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in a general area of South Waziristan district, the military said Thursday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said 39-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Sanwar, who hailed from Jhelum, embraced martyrdom when an improvised explosive device exploded on a military convoy in the mountainous region of northwest Pakistan.

Security forces cordoned off the area to apprehend the terrorists involved in planting the device while a clearance operation is underway.

Meanwhile, the armed forces killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. The slain terrorist was identified as Muhammad Altaf.

The recent uptick in terrorist attacks shows a resurgence of militancy in the South Asian country as more than 100 Pakistan Army personnel were killed in terrorist attacks in the first three months of this year.

Pakistan, TTP reach ceasefire agreement amid ... 07:24 PM | 18 May, 2022 PESHAWAR – Pakistani government and the banned group Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan have agreed to a short-term ...

Meanwhile, Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan has confirmed extending a ceasefire with the Pakistani government until May 30, after the two sides held an initial round of talks hosted by Taliban rulers in neighboring Afghanistan.