Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 November 2023