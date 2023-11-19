Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a decrease on Sunday.
On Sunday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs214,800 in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,160, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs168,812.
Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.