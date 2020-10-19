Captain (retd) Safdar's arrest occurred under "extreme pressure", claims Maryam Nawaz’s spokesperson

KARACHI – PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair on Monday stated the arrest of Captain (r) Safdar as an “act of terrorism”.

Quoting Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, he said police were put under "extreme pressure" to arrest the PML leader.

Spokesperson of Maryam Nawaz said that we are not afraid of cases and arrests, it will be revealed soon who pressurized the Sindh government to make the arrest, he added.

Captain Safdar, Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law, and Maryam Nawaz's spouse was arrested early on Monday by Sindh Police for, among other charges, allegedly violating the sanctity of the Quaid Mausoleum.

Political gatherings are strictly not allowed under the sanctity of the Mazar-e-Quaid which is protected by the Quaid-i-Azam’s Mazar Protection and Maintenance Ordinance, 1971.

While talking to the media Zubair said, CM Murad Ali Shah confirmed to me as he had nothing to do with this incident. The arrest was a sting operation carried out by the state by pressurizing Sindh Police, he added.

PML-N leaders and lawyers were not allowed inside the police station neither we are allowed to meet the arrested PML-N’s leader.

Zubair further said we condemn this kind of state terrorism and if we can’t oppress this tyranny we all will have to face this in near future.

The PML-N leader said that they had been “wondering for quite some time” how the PTI would react to this incident.

He added that police officers could have waited at the exit points and then have arrested Safdar very easily when he would have come out of his room, there is no need to break the door.

“They planned on arresting Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar so the blame will go on Sindh government and Sindh police. But the facts are against it,” said Zubair.

The senior leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party including Saeed Ghani and other leaders condemned the act.

Saeed Ghani, in a tweet, said that the actions of Captain (retd) Safdar at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum were inappropriate; however, the arrest of the PML-N leader was not ordered by the government of Sindh.

مزار قائد پر کیپٹن صفدر نے جو کچھ کیا وہ نامناسب تھا لیکن جس انداز میں کراچی پولیس نے گرفتاری کی ہے وہ قابل مذمت ہے۔کیپٹن صفدر کی گرفتاری سندھ حکومت کی ہدایات پر نہیں ہوئی ۔ پولیس کا یہ اقدام PDM کی جماعتوں میں خلیج پیدا کرنے کی سازش کا حصہ ہے جسے ہم ناکام بنائیں گے۔

He terms this act of the police as an attempt to create division in parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) but this conspiracy will be thwarted.

Earlier Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders had filed a complaint against Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar among 200 PML-N workers at the Brigade Police Station in Karachi for chanting slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid.