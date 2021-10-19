Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Mobile phone services partially suspended in parts of Pakistan
Web Desk
11:33 AM | 19 Oct, 2021
Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Mobile phone services partially suspended in parts of Pakistan
Share

KARACHI – The mobile phone services have been partially suspended in parts of Pakistan as part of security measures during the observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The decision was taken in a bid to foil any untoward incident as a number of rallies, and processions will be held today across Pakistan.

The authorities have suspended cellular services along the route of Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions in Sindh capital, per reports. Gujranwala, Quetta, and several other cities are also affected by the service suspension.

Pakistanis are observing Eid Milad-un Nabi today with religious fervor while the government has also announced a public holiday on the occasion.

12 Rabiul Awwal: Pakistanis celebrate Eid ... 08:13 AM | 19 Oct, 2021

KARACHI – Muslims across the globe will celebrate Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today with religious and traditional zeal, ...

The day dawned with 31 and 21 gun-salutes in the federal and provincial capitals respectively to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Earlier Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced the suspension of mobile phone services on Chehlum as part of security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

More From This Category
PM Imran, President Alvi extend felicitations to ...
11:57 AM | 19 Oct, 2021
Defamation suit: ARY UK apologises to Ishaq Dar ...
11:04 AM | 19 Oct, 2021
Iran invites Pakistan to multilateral conference ...
10:36 AM | 19 Oct, 2021
Pakistan records lowest daily Covid cases in over ...
09:18 AM | 19 Oct, 2021
12 Rabiul Awwal: Pakistanis celebrate Eid ...
08:13 AM | 19 Oct, 2021
Five Saudi cadets graduate from Pakistan Air ...
11:27 PM | 18 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bakhtawar Bhutto reveals her son's name
09:41 PM | 18 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr