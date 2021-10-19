Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Mobile phone services partially suspended in parts of Pakistan

KARACHI – The mobile phone services have been partially suspended in parts of Pakistan as part of security measures during the observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The decision was taken in a bid to foil any untoward incident as a number of rallies, and processions will be held today across Pakistan.

The authorities have suspended cellular services along the route of Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions in Sindh capital, per reports. Gujranwala, Quetta, and several other cities are also affected by the service suspension.

Pakistanis are observing Eid Milad-un Nabi today with religious fervor while the government has also announced a public holiday on the occasion.

The day dawned with 31 and 21 gun-salutes in the federal and provincial capitals respectively to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Earlier Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced the suspension of mobile phone services on Chehlum as part of security measures to avoid any untoward incident.