BISE Rawalpindi board to announce Matric 2020 Results (check results here)

LAHORE - Rawalpindi Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) will declare the Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) 2020 results, here on Saturday (today).

A spokesperson to Punjab Minister for Higher Education, in a late-night statement on Friday, said that all the BISEs will declare the result simultaneously at 5pm today.

Students were in distress as results of the matriculation were delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. The BISEs were expected to reveal results today (Friday) but it, according to officials, was not announced due to not receiving minutes of Punjab cabinet meeting.

All BISEs were to take practical exams when all the educational activities were stopped in the country due to coronavirus pandemic in March this year.

Later, the government announced that it will promote matric students on the basis of their performance in the written exams, which had been taken before the pandemic.