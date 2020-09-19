I learnt how to ride a bike for 'Quaid e Azam Zindabad': Mahira Khan

06:11 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
I learnt how to ride a bike for 'Quaid e Azam Zindabad': Mahira Khan
Share

Sometimes, a role comes around that demands just a little bit more from the actor. Of course you need to learn your lines, study your character fully, and diving into the emotional depths of the script, but sometimes you’re required to learn some skills you don’t possess—yet. 

Popular actor Mahira Khan recently shared on Instagram that she learned how to ride a bike for her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Khan also revealed that she received "a certificate" after completing her biking lessons. 

Sharing a video of herself on the streets, wearing a helmet, biking pads and shoes as she rides a 70cc motorbike, Khan wrote, "Aaajaaa meri motor bike pe beth jaaaa @mustafafahad26."

"I learnt how to ride a bike for #QuaideazamZindabad. This video was my second day of lessons.. so you can imagine how good I actually am." 

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, starring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa in the lead, is expected to hit the theatres soon!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

Acting is the perfect expression of my abilities: Ch Moazzam Ishaq
02:27 PM | 20 Sep, 2020

