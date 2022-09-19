First Baloch woman appointed as District Police Officer in Punjab

09:41 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
Source: @OfficialDPRPP (Twitter)
LAHORE – Shazia Sarwar has become the first woman from Balochistan province to be appointed as District Police Officer (DPO) in Punjab

Sarwar, who hails from Bolan city of the southwestern province, was promoted by IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar.

The notification of her promotion has been shared by the Punjab Police on Twitter.

“Ms. Shazia Sarwar (PSP/BS-18), SP, Police School of Intelligence, Lahore, is hereby transferred and posted as DPO Layyah, against an existing vacancy, with immediate effect and till further orders,” the notification read.

 The decision is being hailed by social media users, terming it a major step towards empowerment of women in the country. 

