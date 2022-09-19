First Baloch woman appointed as District Police Officer in Punjab
LAHORE – Shazia Sarwar has become the first woman from Balochistan province to be appointed as District Police Officer (DPO) in Punjab
Sarwar, who hails from Bolan city of the southwestern province, was promoted by IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar.
The notification of her promotion has been shared by the Punjab Police on Twitter.
“Ms. Shazia Sarwar (PSP/BS-18), SP, Police School of Intelligence, Lahore, is hereby transferred and posted as DPO Layyah, against an existing vacancy, with immediate effect and till further orders,” the notification read.
نئی تعینات ہونے والی ڈسٹرکٹ پولیس آفیسر لیہ شازیہ سرور نے اپنے عہدہ کا چارج سنبھال لیا۔ شازیہ سرور کا تعلق بلوچستان کے ضلع بولان سے ہے۔ آپ بلوچستان سے تعلق رکھنے والی پہلی خاتون آفیسر ہیں جنہیں پنجاب میں ڈی پی او تعینات کیا گیا ہے۔@layyah_police pic.twitter.com/ndtM3Z89IX— Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) September 19, 2022
The decision is being hailed by social media users, terming it a major step towards empowerment of women in the country.
