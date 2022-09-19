Sarah Khan treats fans with adorable video of daughter

Sarah Khan is one of the A-list actors loved by fans for her sheer talent and impeccable performances in the Pakistani TV industry.

The Badi Aapa star is known for her effortless portrayal of unique and complex characters on screen. While Khan enjoys the success of her reel life, her real life is no different from the abundance of luxury and love on her professional front.

The mom of one, a daughter named Alyana, often shares endearing videos and pictures exuding love. Khan's latest video is the talk of the town for its captivating yet lovable vibe between the mother and daughter.

The adorable family of three is often seen on vacation. They recently took Alyana to her first Disneyland trip. The latest video features the mother-daughter duo cozying up to each other.

Khan wrote, "Motherhood: All love begins and ends there," to which netizens agreed.

Khan's recent and most notable works include Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata, Hum Tum, and Wabaal. Married to singer Falak Shabir, the couple is blessed with an adorable daughter.