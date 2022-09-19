Watch: Enraged Karachiites dump garbage on KE vehicles over charging KMC tax

08:16 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
Watch: Enraged Karachiites dump garbage on KE vehicles over charging KMC tax
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
KARACHI – Citizens of the largest Pakistan city have started dumping garbage on vehicles of Karachi Electric (KE) after they got enraged over collection of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) tax in already high electricity bills.

Videos circulating on social media show some citizens tossing bags filled with garbage into vehicle of the city’s electric supply company, visiting the area on a routine work.

The furious men can be heard saying, “Bhai kachra to le jao, ap KMC tax le rahay ho hum se  (Brother, take the garbage with you as you are collecting KMC tax from us)”.

Offended by the act, KE workers stopped the van and asked the men as to why they are throwing the garbage into their vehicle.

However, they drove away without further reaction after they found no way to stop the people.

As the videos went viral on social media, they triggered a campaign of dumping garbage into KE vans and in front of its office.

Reports said that the KMC aims at collecting around Rs3 billion yearly in wake of municipal utility charges and taxes (MUTC) from citizens of Karachi through KE bills.

