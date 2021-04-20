Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka visit Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort

LAHORE – A delegation comprising senior Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka on Tuesday visited Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort, the iconic buildings of Mughal era .

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Abbot and President, Dharma Vijaya Buddhist Vihara, USA Venerated Dr. Walpola Piyananda said that every religion gives message of peace and harmony.

He acknowledged that Pakistan has always extended help to Sri Lanka in difficult times, including assistance to curb terrorism. He hoped that the Pakistan government would take further measures for the promotion of religious tourism.

The delegation is in Pakistan on a week-long religious pilgrimage to various Buddhist heritage sites, which has been arranged by the High Commission of Pakistan Colombo with a view to promote religious tourism in Pakistan.

Pakistan is home to the ancient Buddhist civilization which has remained hidden from the eyes of the world over the years.