Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka visit Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort

05:35 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka visit Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort
Share

LAHORE – A delegation comprising senior Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka on Tuesday visited Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort, the iconic buildings of Mughal era .

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Abbot and President, Dharma Vijaya Buddhist Vihara, USA Venerated Dr. Walpola Piyananda said that every religion gives message of peace and harmony.

He acknowledged that Pakistan has always extended help to Sri Lanka in difficult times, including assistance to curb terrorism. He hoped that the Pakistan government would take further measures for the promotion of religious tourism.

The delegation is in Pakistan on a week-long religious pilgrimage to various Buddhist heritage sites, which has been arranged by the High Commission of Pakistan Colombo with a view to promote religious tourism in Pakistan.

Pakistan is home to the ancient Buddhist civilization which has remained hidden from the eyes of the world over the years.

Pakistan makes arrests over destruction of ... 10:44 PM | 19 Jul, 2020

PESHAWAR – Police in northwestern Pakistan have arrested four people in connection with the destruction of a ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to procure 2m Covid-19 vaccine doses ...
07:15 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
Ex-Pemra chairman Absar Alam injured in Islamabad ...
07:10 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
PML-N’s Abbasi threatens NA Speaker to hit with ...
06:38 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
Arooba Faridi becomes Pakistan’s youngest ...
06:08 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
Pakistan's Parliament debates French ambassador's ...
05:10 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
FM Qureshi embarks to Iran after concluding UAE ...
03:38 PM | 20 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Engin Altan flaunts his surfing skills in new viral video
03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr