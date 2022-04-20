Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on fire

Turkish beauty Burcu Kıratlı’s stellar performance seems to be quite memorable as her character Gokce Hatun is a fan's favourite given the hit chronological series Dirilis: Ertugrul's fame.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic.

This time around, Burcu enthraled the fans with a stunning bold shoot as she modelled for popular fashion brand Kendall and Kylie Türkiye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burcu Kıratlı (@burcukiratli23)

Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun is an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated regularly through her social media handles.

Earlier, the leading lady Esra Bilgic has worked with various international labels like Victoria's Secret and it seems like more of Ertugrul's cast members are teaming up with popular local brands.