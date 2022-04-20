Shahid Afridi’s new workout video goes viral
Share
Pakistan star cricketer Shahid Aridi’s new workout video went viral on the social media platforms.
Taking to Instagram, the star all-rounder shared the video in which he can be seen exercising at his home along with his daughters.
Afridi wrote, “Typical Sehri ki tayyari at my place where my daughter Asmara is my visitor and Arwa as my light weights for my workout. Happy Sehri everyone.”
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Afridi faced backlash for extending greetings to newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
“Meray Paas Tum Ho” famed writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar slammed the sports superstar Shahid Afridi after the latter greeted Shehbaz Sharif on becoming 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Qamar is a staunch supporter of PTI and has been vocally advocating for former PM Imran Khan and slamming Sharif.
شاہد آفریدی صاحب— Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) April 12, 2022
ایک دفعہ آپ نے چلتے میچ میں گیند چبا کر کرکٹ اور ملک دونوں کی توہین کی تھی
اس با ر تو آپ اپنا پورا ظرف کھا گئے ہیں
آپ کی مرضی لیکن
یاد رکھیئے گا لوٹے کا سکسر اُسکے اپنے منہ پر آ کر لگتا ہے
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar slams Shahid Afridi for ... 09:49 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
Meray Paas Tum Hou famed writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has slammed the sports superstar Shahid Afridi after the latter ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Punjab slashes sugar, flour prices on directives of PM Shehbaz11:11 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Here’s the winner of Lahore Super T10 Cricket League trophy11:01 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Jemima reacts to vulgur dance moves during PML-N’s Surrey protests10:49 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan lauds US congresswoman Ilhan Omar for raising voice for ...10:27 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Fawad Ch sparks public outrage with sexist remarks about FM Hina ...09:52 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Indian cricketer KL Rahul to tie the knot with actress Athiya Shetty07:00 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
-
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on fire08:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022