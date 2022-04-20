Shahid Afridi’s new workout video goes viral

Pakistan star cricketer Shahid Aridi’s new workout video went viral on the social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram, the star all-rounder shared the video in which he can be seen exercising at his home along with his daughters.

Afridi wrote, “Typical Sehri ki tayyari at my place where my daughter Asmara is my visitor and Arwa as my light weights for my workout. Happy Sehri everyone.”

Earlier, Afridi faced backlash for extending greetings to newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Meray Paas Tum Ho” famed writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar slammed the sports superstar Shahid Afridi after the latter greeted Shehbaz Sharif on becoming 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Qamar is a staunch supporter of PTI and has been vocally advocating for former PM Imran Khan and slamming Sharif.

شاہد آفریدی صاحب



ایک دفعہ آپ نے چلتے میچ میں گیند چبا کر کرکٹ اور ملک دونوں کی توہین کی تھی

اس با ر تو آپ اپنا پورا ظرف کھا گئے ہیں

آپ کی مرضی لیکن

یاد رکھیئے گا لوٹے کا سکسر اُسکے اپنے منہ پر آ کر لگتا ہے — Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar (@KrqOfficial) April 12, 2022