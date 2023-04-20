Search

Rabab Hashim welcomes baby girl

Maheen Khawaja 06:59 PM | 20 Apr, 2023
Rabab Hashim welcomes baby girl
Source: Rabab Hashim (Instagram)

Actress Rabab Hashim and her husband Sohaib Shamshad are overjoyed to welcome their baby girl, Myesha Sohaib Ali. Hashim shared the wonderful news with her fans on Instagram, along with some adorable family pictures.

In her post, the actress expressed her gratitude and happiness, stating that the last few days of Ramadan had been full of blessings for them. She gushed about her little one, saying that Myesha had brought love, joy, and endless blessings into their lives. She ended the post by requesting her followers to keep them in their prayers and sending love and positive energy to everyone.

"The last few days of Ramadan have been full of blessings for us ✨️

Our little munchkin, Myesha Sohaib Ali has arrived and filled our world with love, joy and endless blessings Alhamdulillah! ❤️Please remember us in your prayers. Sending you all love and good energy! ????" captioned the Marzi actress.

Many celebrities took to the comment section to wish the couple well wishes.

On the work front, Hashim was recently seen in Tinkay Ka Sahara, Angna, Sila-e-Mohabbat and Mere Mohsin. It's worth noting that the couple exchanged vows on November 27, 2020.

Maheen Khawaja
