Anchor schools man for forcefully covering her with Dupatta without her consent (VIDEO)

Pakistan, a country of 240 million is a conservative society, and conservatism is rooted in cultural, religious factors leading to a nation where traditional values and are upheld, and lately an incident of forcefully covering a female anchor has everyone talking.
A clip from a road show is doing rounds online showing a social media anchor encountering moral policing from a citizen. The YouTube was out in public, taking people’s responses on the Palestine issue, but was approached by man, who raised question about her attire, opining that she violates societal norms and moral standards.
The man accused the woman of not adhering to societal norms for not covering her head shawl or dupatta.
Unexpectedly, the man proceeds to physically intervene by placing his own shawl over anchors’ head. This move sparked strong response from anchor who called it a personal choice. She also called out the man for touching her without her permission.
Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
