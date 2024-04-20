Anchor schools man for forcefully covering her with Dupatta without her consent (VIDEO)

Pakistan, a country of 240 million is a conservative society, and conservatism is rooted in cultural, religious factors leading to a nation where traditional values and are upheld, and lately an incident of forcefully covering a female anchor has everyone talking.

A clip from a road show is doing rounds online showing a social media anchor encountering moral policing from a citizen. The YouTube was out in public, taking people’s responses on the Palestine issue, but was approached by man, who raised question about her attire, opining that she violates societal norms and moral standards.

The man accused the woman of not adhering to societal norms for not covering her head shawl or dupatta.

Unexpectedly, the man proceeds to physically intervene by placing his own shawl over anchors’ head. This move sparked strong response from anchor who called it a personal choice. She also called out the man for touching her without her permission.