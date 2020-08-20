Churails is a game changer: Ali Rehman Khan
Churails, the trending web series, has caused a stir around the world. The revolutionary series has been scoring rave reviews from everyone’s who’s watching it, including actor All Rehman Khan.
Khan just finished watch the entire series and is full of praise for it.
"Finished binge watching #churails. Loved it! I don’t believe I’ve seen anything like this come out of Pakistan. I'm so proud of this," Tweeted Ali.
Finished binge watching #churails. Loved it! I don’t believe I’ve seen anything like this come out of Pakistan. Im so proud of this! Big congratulations @IllicitusProduc and @MoAzmi2 for bringing this to us and taking us along on this much needed journey. You’ve changed the game! https://t.co/tcDnzjVkFA— Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan) August 19, 2020
He continued,"Big congratulations @IllicitusProduc and @MoAzmi2 for bringing this to us and taking us along on this much needed journey. You’ve changed the game!"
Churails is all about girl-power, feminism and the audience just can't get enough of the path-breaking masterpiece. Film-maker Asim Abbasi has proved that he is unparalleled by bringing a fresh perspective to our screens.
The story is about four women who set up a detective agency under the cover of a fashion boutique to expose adulterers but face some difficulties in doing so. The narrative of the show valiantly slams patriarchal societies for depriving women of their rights.
Marking the digital debut of director Asim Abbasi, ‘Churails‘ houses a star-studded cast including Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Yasra Rizvi and Nimra Bucha in the lead.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
