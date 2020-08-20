I request everyone to stop speculating the stage of Sanju’s illness: Maanayata Dutt

Maanayata Dutt on Tuesday shared an update about her husband Sanjay Dutt's cancer diagnoses.

Maanayata released a statement, cited by Indian Express, requesting everyone to 'stop speculating about Sanjay Dutt's health and let 'doctors do their work'. She also shared that the actor will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai and said that her family will prepare to travel when the Covid-19 situation improves.

Thanking Sanju's fans for their love and prayers, Maanayata wrote, “Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge and I know the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well.”

She continued: “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid-19 situation eases. As of now, he is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben Hospital.”

Towards the end of the statement, the producer requested people to refrain from spreading rumors about “the stage of Dutt's illness.” “Sanju is not only my husband and father to our children but he has also been a father figure to Anju and Priya, after losing their parents. He is the heart and soul of our family. While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners,” read the statement.

On August 8, the actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai after he complained experiencing shortness of breathe. His Covid-19 test came out negative and he was discharged a few days later.

Prior to the reports, Dutt took to Twitter to announce that he would be taking a break from work to seek medical treatment.

"Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” read the Tweet.

