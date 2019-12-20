6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan
Sarfraz Ali
04:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2019
6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan
6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan
6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan
6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan
Share

LAHORE - A powerful earthquake, mearing 6.4-magnitude,  jolted parts of Pakistan on Friday evening. No casualty or damaged reported so far.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the tremors were felt in Lahore, Faisalabad and northern areas of the country including Peshawar and Islamabad.

The epicentre of the earthquake was the Koh-e-Hindukush mountain in Afghanistan and it measured 210 kilometres deep, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said. The earthquake struck at 4:39pm.

 The independent agency EMSC reported that a "strong" earthquake had occurred in the Hindu Kush Region.

As per Indian media reports, tremors were felt in the capital New Delhi, Mathura, Lucknow, Prayagraj, occupied Kashmir, and several other parts of North India.

A powerful 5.6-magnitude earthquake had jolted several cities and northern parts of the country in September, leaving at least 38 people dead and over 300 others injured.

It is a Developing story...

More From This Category
“Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military ...
05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea ...
05:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur ...
04:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
PM Imran wishes 'a Happy Christmas' to Pakistani ...
03:42 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Pakistan rejects US State Department's unilateral ...
10:40 AM | 25 Dec, 2019
Christian community celebrates Christmas with ...
09:50 AM | 25 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr