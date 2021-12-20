Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 20 December 2021
09:07 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20, 2021 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|181.3
|182.3
|Euro
|EUR
|200
|202
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|236.5
|239
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49.6
|50.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|47.1
|47.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|127
|128.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.85
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|139.5
|141.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.5
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.75
|17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.8
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128
|129.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- New Zealand to return to Pakistan twice in 2022-23 to make up for ...10:22 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Saudi FM praises Pakistan's role for peace in Afghanistan during ...09:52 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Covid claims 6 more lives, infects 360 in Pakistan09:31 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Barry’s/BN 2 annex Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo trophy09:21 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:07 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
Sana Khan begins the most beautiful journey of her life with husband (VIDEO)
07:02 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s Arslan Butt to share screen with Turkish actress Esra ...06:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Imad Wasim celebrates birthday in style05:53 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Is this Indian singer going to perform in Pakistan?04:15 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021