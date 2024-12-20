Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan become 21st century’s first team to win three ODI series in South Africa

LAHORE – Pakistan has achieved a key title after winning the three-match ODI series against South African after beating Protease by 81 runs in the second game at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town to take 2-0 lead.

Chasing 330 to win, South Africa were bundled out for 248 in 43.1 overs. This is Pakistan’s third successive ODI series win after getting the better of Australia and Zimbabwe earlier.

The landmark win was spearheaded by crucial half-centuries from skipper Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and player of the match Kamran Ghulam while the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah shared seven wickets among them for 84 runs in 16.1 overs combined.

The victory has made Pakistan the first team to win three ODI series in South Africa in 21st century.

Previously, Pakistan had defeated South Africa in the series in 2013 and 2021, and now, in 2024, by winning the second match of the three-match series.

Pakistan has played a total of 7 bilateral ODI series in South Africa, and overall, Pakistan is the second team to win three or more ODI series in South Africa.

Previously, Australia has also won the ODI series in South Africa three times. Australia has played ten series in South Africa, winning in 1997, 2002, and 2011.

