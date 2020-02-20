PSL5: Anwar Ali replaces Umar Akmal in Quetta Gladiators squad
Share
LAHORE – All-rounder Anwar Ali has replaced Umar Akmal in the Quetta Gladiators’ line-up for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 following the event’s technical committee’s approval.
The technical committee is chaired by PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and includes Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.
The Gladiator @realanwarali48 is back with the #PurpleForce 💪💪#WeTheGladiators#WeTheChampions pic.twitter.com/EAb83nuouO— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 20, 2020
The 32-year-old comes in as a Silver category player. He has turned out for Quetta Gladiators in all previous editions, scoring 191 runs and taking 23 wickets in 32 HBL PSL matches,said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday.
Quetta Gladiators, the defending champions, will begin their title defence tonight (Thursday_ with the opening match of the fifth edition against two-time champion Islamabad United at the National Stadium, Karachi, at 9pm.
PSL 2020: PCB bans Umar Akmal with immediate ... 12:40 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a ban on Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of ...
- US Congressmen raise concerns on Kashmir situation ahead of Trump's ...10:08 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan hopes Trump will take up Kashmir dispute with India during ...09:59 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- UK deputy high commissioner visits industrial cities of Pakistan09:49 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- India killed 70 Kashmiris during 200 days of IoK military siege08:38 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Coronavirus outbreak: Imran phones Xi to express solidarity with China08:30 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to make final appearances as senior ...01:15 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Arnold Schwarzenegger invites PM Imran Khan to join Austrian World ...01:08 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Ben Affleck says his divorce from Jennifer Garner was 'the biggest ...01:02 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019