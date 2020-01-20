India rated as world’s fifth-most dangerous country
Share
NEW DELHI - India has been ranked at the world's fifth most dangerous country to live.
According to the Spectator Index, a renowned rating agency, in a tweet released a list of the most dangerous countries for Year 2019.
The index places Brazil on the top of the list, while South Africa on 2nd and Nigeria at third rank of the most dangerous countries in the past year, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The Spectator Index has rated the countries in view of the state of human rights, exploitation of marginal groups, sexual crimes against children and women, rights abuse, curbs on freedom of expression and other social aspects life.
- Senators express concern over wheat shortage, price hike10:40 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan Army airlifts 22 LUMS students trapped in Gilgit snow08:02 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Govt allows duty-free import of wheat to tackle crisis07:35 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- PSL 2020 tickets to go up for sale tonight07:08 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Tourism industry sets to take off after govt embraces digitization07:06 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Hira Mani thanks fans for showering her with love01:38 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Fahad Mustafa lauds Humayun Saeed for his acting in MPTH01:24 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- Sarmad Khoosat considers withdrawing Zindagi Tamasha after hundreds ...01:01 PM | 20 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019