OIC decides to mobilize all resources to counter spread of COVID-19
Web Desk
09:21 AM | 19 May, 2020
OIC decides to mobilize all resources to counter spread of COVID-19


JEDDAH - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has pledged to mobilize all their resources to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19.

In a press release, the OIC General Secretariat emphasized that it would pursue its response campaign until the coronavirus was contained, and would continue to support the overall efforts to cushion the impact of the pandemic on the member states.

It is said that the aim of the campaign is to showcase the efforts led by the OIC member states, the General Secretariat and OIC institutions in response to the COVID-19

