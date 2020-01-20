Singer Rihanna reportedly breaks up with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel
Rihanna is single again following a split from her Saudi billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.
According to US Weekly, the couple of almost three years has reportedly decided to call it quits. Neither celeb has commented on the supposed breakup at the time, but a source confirmed to the outlet that their relationship has allegedly ended.
The singer and businessman had been dating since 2017.
During their relationship, Rihanna attempted to keep the romance as private as possible. The entrepreneur often shied away from disclosing details regarding their relationship.
Rihanna was last photographed on a date with Jameelin August. They were spotted at a date night in Beverly Hills. In June 2019, the two were shot on vacation in Italy, looking very cozy and loved up.
