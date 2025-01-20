PTI to knock at LHC door to challenge Al-Qadir Trust Case Verdict

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) decided to approach Lahore High Court to challenge the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case verdict.

Ex-PM Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the high profile case, the longest valid sentence he has received amid plethora of challenge. The latest case, involving allegations of accepting a bribe in the form of land through the Al-Qadir Trust, is dubbed as one of largest scandals by coalition government.

The party of former prime minister claimed that verdict was ‘politically motivated’, alleging incumbent government of misinterpreting the funds involved in the case.

PTI leaders revealed that Birtish authorities ordered to transfer funds to Pakistan’s Supreme Court and directed property tycoon’s family to leave the country, however no criminal activity was found. PTI said the funds were subsequently placed in a foreign reserve account, with corresponding amounts transferred to the apex court and the provincial governments.

Delving into details, PTI leaders said property originally belonged to Zulfikar Bukhari, a key aide of Imran Khan, and was later transferred to former prime minister after establishment of the Al-Qadir Trust.

Leaders of opposition party slammed Sharif led government of attempting to pressure Imran Khan, but maintained that such actions would not succeed in mentally weakening him.

The party now decided to appeal Al-Qadir Trust case verdict in high court, hoping to get clean chit. PTI leaders also called for the immediate release of all political prisoners, including Imran Khan and his wife, and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 and November 26 incidents.