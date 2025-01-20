Tiktok Back Online After Brief Ban In Us As Trump Pushes For Us Share In Chinese App

WASHINGTON — Americans can continue to use Chinese short video platform TikTok, which went offline. After brief shutdown, the application started service for users in the US, and credit goes to incoming President Donald Trump, who is set to be sworn in today.

TikTok, the app used by over 1 billion people globally, went offline but it started working again after an executive order announced by President-elect Donald Trump, who deferred the ban and gave more time to Chinese App to secure an approved buyer for its US operations.

Donald Trump’s move follows a law that was passed earlier this year requiring company owned by ByteDance to shutdown operations over national security concern. Trump however assured companies helping to keep TikTok active in the US would face no legal consequences.

The incoming president suggested US government or corporate stake in a joint venture could be part of the solution. As the situation develops, national security concerns over TikTok’s data collection practices and its potential to be influenced by the Chinese government remain a key issue.

The Chinese app, once known for lip sync videos, faced partial or complete bans in several countries due to various concerns, primarily around security, privacy, and content regulation. Countries like Afghanistan, Nepal, and Pakistan temporarily banned TikTok over social and moral issues.

EU, France, and other countries also restricted the app on staff devices, citing cybersecurity and privacy concerns. India imposed a permanent ban in 2021, amid tensions with China.