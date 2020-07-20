Esra Bilgic follows Ayesha Omar on Instagram

06:11 PM | 20 Jul, 2020
Supporting stars across the globe is the latest trend that all celebs should consider following! 

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, essaying the role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul, has started following Pakistani actress Ayesha Omer on Instagram.

Previously, in an Instagram story, Ayesha Omar posted a picture of Esra Bilgic wrote, “Hello Halime, we love you.”

“And can’t wait to have you here in person,” she concluded.

Omar is now one of the 287 people that Bilgic follows. The leading lady of hit show Ertugrul has a total of 3.8 million followers.

Esra has gained immense popularity in Pakistan and fans are head over heels for her!

Anouar Brahem - Astonishing Eyes of Rita.

In an interview with a local media outlet, Bilgic expressed her desire to visit Pakistan. She has also been working with various Pakistani brands and might become the brand ambassador of team Peshawar Zalmi.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

