Search

Pakistan

Meteorological department releases Karachi rainfall stats: Details inside

04:22 PM | 20 Jul, 2024
karachi rain

KARACHI -  The Meteorological Department has released the rainfall statistics for the city, highlighting that Paposh Nagar experienced the highest rainfall.

According to the Meteorological Department, Paposh Nagar recorded 37.2 millimeters of rain, making it the area with the most significant downpour.

The detailed statistics from the department also reveal that Keamari received 25 millimeters of rain, followed by Maripur with 23 millimeters, and Korangi with 22 millimeters.

Further breakdown shows that Quaidabad experienced 12 millimeters of rain, Orangi Town saw 4.5 millimeters, and DHA Phase 2 recorded 3.5 millimeters.

These figures provide a comprehensive overview of the varying rainfall levels across different areas of Karachi during today's weather event.

Pakistan

04:54 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Tragic case of Sania Zehra: Police arrest husband Ali Raza

04:22 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Meteorological department releases Karachi rainfall stats: Details ...

02:48 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Abu Dhabi Ports announces $250 million investment in Pakistan’s ...

12:44 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

University of Okara takes legal action as explicit video goes viral

12:18 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

PTA seeks bids for advanced firewalls to control internet in Pakistan

11:42 AM | 20 Jul, 2024

Pakistan's polio count hits nine as another case emerges in ...

Pakistan

10:02 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Seven Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia this year as total tally ...

02:18 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Power to the People: Government's Bold Move to Slash Electricity ...

07:36 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Jeep accident claims 2 lives in Neelum valley, injures 8 tourists

11:28 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Osama bin Laden's close aid arrested by CTD in Lahore

10:15 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud's leaked audio call exposes terror group's ...

09:02 AM | 18 Jul, 2024

WhatsApp, other social media platforms remain disrupted on Ashura in ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:54 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Tragic case of Sania Zehra: Police arrest husband Ali Raza

Gold & Silver

04:27 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 20 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.

British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.35 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.85 358.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.42
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 205.5
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: