Meteorological department releases Karachi rainfall stats: Details inside

KARACHI - The Meteorological Department has released the rainfall statistics for the city, highlighting that Paposh Nagar experienced the highest rainfall.

According to the Meteorological Department, Paposh Nagar recorded 37.2 millimeters of rain, making it the area with the most significant downpour.

The detailed statistics from the department also reveal that Keamari received 25 millimeters of rain, followed by Maripur with 23 millimeters, and Korangi with 22 millimeters.

Further breakdown shows that Quaidabad experienced 12 millimeters of rain, Orangi Town saw 4.5 millimeters, and DHA Phase 2 recorded 3.5 millimeters.

These figures provide a comprehensive overview of the varying rainfall levels across different areas of Karachi during today's weather event.