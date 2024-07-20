Meteorological department releases Karachi rainfall stats: Details inside

KARACHI - The Meteorological Department has released the rainfall statistics for the city, highlighting that Paposh Nagar experienced the highest rainfall.
According to the Meteorological Department, Paposh Nagar recorded 37.2 millimeters of rain, making it the area with the most significant downpour.
The detailed statistics from the department also reveal that Keamari received 25 millimeters of rain, followed by Maripur with 23 millimeters, and Korangi with 22 millimeters.
Further breakdown shows that Quaidabad experienced 12 millimeters of rain, Orangi Town saw 4.5 millimeters, and DHA Phase 2 recorded 3.5 millimeters.
These figures provide a comprehensive overview of the varying rainfall levels across different areas of Karachi during today's weather event.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.85
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
