Senior Pakistani actor Masood Khawaja passes away
03:25 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Pakistani actor and comedian Masood Khawaja passed away in Islamabad on Monday after a prolonged illness.
The senior actor was hospitalised at Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi after his health condition deteriorated. He breathed his last on Monday.
Earlier, Khawaja had also appealed to the prime minister and Punjab chief minister for help but he did not get the required financial assistance.
