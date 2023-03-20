International sailing competition concludes in Karachi

ISLAMABAD – An international sailing competition organized by the Pakistan Navy concluded in Karachi on Sunday.

Sailors from Australia, Bahrain, Egypt, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand took part in the 1st Chief of the Naval Staff International Sailing Regatta 2023.

The event started on March 15 and concluded with a closing ceremony on Sunday, March 19.

The Pakistan Navy has also patronized water sports in the past and sponsored other athletic activities, including hockey, squash and golf.

The five-day event comprised races in Laser Standard, Laser 4.7 and Windsurfing categories, Pakistan Navy said, adding that a total of twelve races were held in each category.

Pakistan’s Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as the chief guest and congratulated winners.

He said that Pakistan Navy would continue to organise national and international level sailing events with an aim to promote sailing and healthy activities in the country.

Pakistan’s Raja Qaasim Abbas won the first position in the Windsurfing category while Muhammad Izzuddin from Malaysia secured the second position.