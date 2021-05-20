Professional exams can now be held if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood
Web Desk
12:14 PM | 20 May, 2021
Professional exams can now be held if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood Thursday announced that permission will be given promptly to hold all professional exams if all arrangements are satisfactory.

In a tweet on his official handle, the PTI leader remarked that organizations or private entities can seek permission from the education ministry to hold all examinations. The organization will have to, however, shared details of exam centers, the number of students, and assurance of Covid SOPs.

Adding that, permission will be given promptly if all arrangements are satisfactory. Please apply to Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, and Islamabad with details.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s nerve center on novel disease, NCOC, allowed the reopening of schools in districts where the Covid-19 positivity ratio is less than 5 percent.

Pakistan opens tourism, outdoor dining and ... 05:23 PM | 19 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD - Than National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to allow tourism and outdoor dining, easing ...

The decision in ease of Covid restriction was taken after NCOC chief Asad Umar presided over a top-level meeting, with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, provincial chief secretaries, and other members in attendance.

Earlier in April, Shafqat Mahmood announced that all examinations in Pakistan have been postponed till June 15 in wake of the resurgence in new Covid infections amid the third wave of pandemic.

Pakistan reports 4,207 new Covid-19 infections, ... 09:18 AM | 20 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 131 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

More From This Category
PCB gets green signal for hosting remaining PSL ...
01:36 PM | 20 May, 2021
Rags to riches: ‘Chaiwala’ Arshad Khan all ...
01:17 PM | 20 May, 2021
Voting underway for PS-70 by-polls in Badin
11:44 AM | 20 May, 2021
FM Qureshi arrives in New York to attend UNGA ...
11:24 AM | 20 May, 2021
Gaza massacre: Shahid Afridi shares heartfelt ...
11:05 AM | 20 May, 2021
13 killed, scores injured as bus turns turtle in ...
10:23 AM | 20 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Breakup? Zoya Nasir, fiancé Chrisitan Betzmann unfollow each other on Insta
11:42 PM | 19 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr