Professional exams can now be held if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood Thursday announced that permission will be given promptly to hold all professional exams if all arrangements are satisfactory.

In a tweet on his official handle, the PTI leader remarked that organizations or private entities can seek permission from the education ministry to hold all examinations. The organization will have to, however, shared details of exam centers, the number of students, and assurance of Covid SOPs.

NCOC has allowed holding of professional exams/tests etc. Please apply to Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Islamabad with details of exam centres, number of students and SOPs to be followed. If all arrangements are satisfactory permission will be given promptly — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 20, 2021

Adding that, permission will be given promptly if all arrangements are satisfactory. Please apply to Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, and Islamabad with details.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s nerve center on novel disease, NCOC, allowed the reopening of schools in districts where the Covid-19 positivity ratio is less than 5 percent.

Pakistan opens tourism, outdoor dining and ... 05:23 PM | 19 May, 2021 ISLAMABAD - Than National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to allow tourism and outdoor dining, easing ...

The decision in ease of Covid restriction was taken after NCOC chief Asad Umar presided over a top-level meeting, with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, provincial chief secretaries, and other members in attendance.

Earlier in April, Shafqat Mahmood announced that all examinations in Pakistan have been postponed till June 15 in wake of the resurgence in new Covid infections amid the third wave of pandemic.