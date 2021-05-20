Urwa Hocane recovers from Covid, shares picture in gym outfit

Pakistani star Urwa Hocane said on Thursday she has recovered from the novel coronavirus and now she is trying to regain her strength.

The Na Maloom Afraad actress shared a picture via Twitter in her gym outfit and captioned it: “Just recovered from COVID! Trying to get my strength back slow & steady!”

Just recovered from COVID ! Trying to get my strength back slow & steady ! 🧘🏻 pic.twitter.com/b7ks31yg41 — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) May 20, 2021

As some fans sent their best wishes to the beautiful film and TV actress, others trolled her over her dress and for not wearing a dupatta.

