Urwa Hocane recovers from Covid, shares picture in gym outfit

11:40 PM | 20 May, 2021
Pakistani star Urwa Hocane said on Thursday she has recovered from the novel coronavirus and now she is trying to regain her strength.

The Na Maloom Afraad actress shared a picture via Twitter in her gym outfit and captioned it: “Just recovered from COVID! Trying to get my strength back slow & steady!”

As some fans sent their best wishes to the beautiful film and TV actress, others trolled her over her dress and for not wearing a dupatta.

