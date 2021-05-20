Urwa Hocane recovers from Covid, shares picture in gym outfit
Share
Pakistani star Urwa Hocane said on Thursday she has recovered from the novel coronavirus and now she is trying to regain her strength.
The Na Maloom Afraad actress shared a picture via Twitter in her gym outfit and captioned it: “Just recovered from COVID! Trying to get my strength back slow & steady!”
Just recovered from COVID ! Trying to get my strength back slow & steady ! 🧘🏻 pic.twitter.com/b7ks31yg41— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) May 20, 2021
As some fans sent their best wishes to the beautiful film and TV actress, others trolled her over her dress and for not wearing a dupatta.
Dopatta Kahan ha bibi tumhara— raja rizwan (@rajarizwan9) May 20, 2021
Wishing u a full speedy recovery ! I too dealt with the wrath of this last month !— Hina Javed Malik (@hinsterz) May 20, 2021
Allah strength k sath Imaan bhi naseeb kr dy ameen— Amir Abbasi (@AmirAbbasi89) May 20, 2021
Are TikTok stars Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt ... 06:01 PM | 20 May, 2021
Reports are rife that Pakistan's sweetheart Jannat Mirza and her rumored beau Umer Butt have made it official. Mirza ...
-
-
- UN chief calls Gaza ‘hell on earth’ for children, asks Israel to ...10:45 PM | 20 May, 2021
- UAE’s Ajman Police set Guinness World Record by creating longest ...10:19 PM | 20 May, 2021
- Pakistan FM demands deployment of protection force to save ...09:25 PM | 20 May, 2021
-
- Are TikTok stars Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt officially a couple?06:01 PM | 20 May, 2021
-
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021