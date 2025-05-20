Students, dancers arrested after ‘Mujra’ at Government School in Kabirwala

LAHORE – Punjab police held nearly two dozen individuals after a raid on a dance party held inside a government high school in the Kassi area of Kabirwala.

The event was reportedly organized by Sohail Bhatti, a first-year student, took place during school hours and featured a full sound system and live dance performances, with school staff being aware of the unusual event.

Local residents, disturbed by the nature of the event and its location, informed cops. Officers from the Sadar Police Station raided the premises and took two female dancers along with 17 other attendees into custody. Police officials confirmed that legal action is being taken against all those involved, and a formal case has been registered.

The incident ignited strong criticism from parents, educationists, and community leaders. Concerns have been raised about the serious lapse in school administration and staff conduct, as well as the broader issue of student supervision.

Authorities are now investigating the role of school officials who may have facilitated or ignored the event, and disciplinary action is expected.

The case once again brought into focus need for stricter monitoring of school activities and greater accountability within education system.