New Travel Advisory – CAA makes COVID-19 test mandatory for outbound int’l passengers
Web Desk
03:42 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday issued new instructions for travelers to submit their Covid-19 test reports before departing to a foreign country.

According to the details, the outbound passengers going to depart for a foreign country have been sought COVID-19 clearance report before leaving the country. It also made mandatory for passengers to wear face masks, as well as the Airports Security Force (ASF) to fully comply with the SOPs.

The authorities have started implementing stern actions to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Earlier in a notification, the Civil Aviation Authority had banned the entry of visitors to all airports across the country to curb the second wave of the coronavirus.

