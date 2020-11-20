Pakistan army chief discusses regional security, defense cooperation with Egyptian Ambassador: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday met Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Mohamed Hussein Dahroug.
In a tweet, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) regional security, cooperation in all fields of defense and security was discussed.
#Egypt Amb 2 Pak met COAS. Regional security, cooperation in all fields of def & security discussed. "Pak & Egypt enjoy brotherly relations & emphasized need 4 enhancing bilateral coop in all spheres" #COAS. Visiting dignitary aprc Pak's efforts 4 regional peace & stability.
"They also noted exceptional relations between both countries and pledged to further improve the same," the ISPR statement added.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region.
