PM Imran, President Alvi reaffirm commitment to protect children rights in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – In their separate messages on the occasion of World Children’s Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi reaffirmed the country’s commitments to safeguard children and their rights.
The premier said that the incumbent government is fully determined to ensure that every child’s rights including development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity, and security are upheld. In his message on World Children’s Day, Khan said ‘I am pleased to note that Pakistan joins the world community today in celebrating the World Children’s Day 2021’.
This year’s theme A Better Future for Every Child reaffirms our commitments to the children of Pakistan. “Our government established National Commission of the Rights of Child and the 'Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency', he said.
"I am pleased to note that Pakistan joins the world community today in celebrating the World Children's Day 2021. This year's theme "A Better Future for Every Child", reaffirms our commitments to the children of Pakistan."
The message further added that ‘Child Protection Institutes are being established and various legislations are being introduced to eliminate child labour while other welfare measures also cater for children include nutrition support to malnourished children, universal health care through Health Cards’.
‘We have also introduced a single national curriculum. Moreover, social welfare programmes through Ehsaas provide social safety to children against poverty, PM said while adding that most important of all, Clean & Green Pakistan has been initiated keeping in view our future generation.
In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi said the PTI government is striving to ensure that every child receives a quality education and healthcare and none of them is discriminated on the basis of his or her ethnicity, religion, or gender.
Pakistan vows to build a better future for its children, he said, adding that the government remains committed to protecting every child from poverty, violence, and abuse.
Dr Alvi also pledged to protect children from the extreme effects of climate change. He said in order to rebuild ourselves it is extremely important to work collectively and the media, community, parents and children themselves come together and play their constructive role in the national effort to improve the lives of children in Pakistan.
