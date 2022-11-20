Lollywood and Bollywood stars unite at FFME 2022

In a rather surprising turn of events, Bollywood and Lollywood celebrities have put aside all differences and united at the World Trade Centre for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 (FFME 2022) to mark the year's loudest and most glamourous event with their presence.

Megastars from both the entertainment worlds gathered to put on a show that will leave tons of memories not just for the artists but their fans too.

With actresses gliding down in their dramatic gowns and actors donning sharply-tailored tuxedos, the event captured Lollywood celebrities including Sajal Aly, Humayun Saeed, and Fahad Mustafa. The B-town celebrities included Janhvi Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Govinda, Bhumi Pednekar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Manushi Chhillar, Vaani Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Hema Malini, Maniesh Paul, Rakhi Sawant, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bharti Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushratt Bharuchha, Nargis Fakhri, Sophie Choudry, and Manushi Chillar.

Lollywood and Bollywood stars arrived in their stunning ensembles yet their love and respect for each others' work and personalities was the star of the show.

The viral videos circulating on the internet feature Sajal Aly posting a selfie with Ranveer Singh, Jhanvi Kapoor and Sajal Aly sharing a warm hug, and Humayun Saeed and Bharti Singh sharing a laugh on stage. Fahad Mustafa's fanboy moment over Govinda also gained attention.

Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022: Filmfare Evergreen Star award presented by Gulf News Entertainment Editor Manjusha Radhakrishnan to Govinda#FilmFareAchieversNight#FilmfareAwards2022@filmfaremehttps://t.co/zTYU4Tgrvu pic.twitter.com/AvCh8m6Tns — Gulf News (@gulf_news) November 19, 2022

For those unversed, Filmfare Middle East Achievers Awards show is an annual event held to honour the best in the entertainment world and beyond. The platform brings Hindi, Malayalam, Arab, and Pakistani cinemas' biggest films, celebrities, fashion, and lifestyle to the Middle East.