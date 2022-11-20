Pakistan to make $1 billion bond payments on time, says Dar while rejecting default rumours
ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has categorically rejected rumours that the country would be unable to make payment of $1 billion against Sukuk bonds which will mature in next month (December).
In a televised address, Dar stated that Pakistan will not default and will meet its upcoming bond payments, adding: “We will not even be close to default”.
His remarks come after an independent brokerage house, Arif Habib Limited, said that Pakistan’s perceived risk of default has surged to 79.33 percent from previous 75.50%. It said that ongoing political turmoil and uncertainities surrounding the ninth review of an IMF bailout package has triggered the risk.
The finance minister said that Pakistan had never defaulted on its international payments, adding that the bonds, which are maturing on fifth of December, will be paid on time.
Sovereign Sukuk of US $ 1 billion, due for repayment on 5th Dec 2022, will be repaid on that date by Government of Pakistan, InnshaAllah! pic.twitter.com/ruFwsVoIqO— Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) November 19, 2022
He said rumors are being spread for political purpose and these people should refrain from speculations and irresponsible statements.
Talking about the fuel reserves in the country, he said Pakistan has no shortage of petrol and diesel and speculations on the issue are baseless.
