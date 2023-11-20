Another American country introduces Digital Nomad Visa: Details inside

LIMA - South American country, Peru has joined over 50 other nations by introducing the much sought-after visa known as the "Digital Nomad-Residence" visa.

The visa was introduced through Legislative Decree No. 1582 with an aim to allow individuals to reside and work remotely in Peru for a duration of up to one year, a significant alteration to the country's immigration regulations.

At present, under this fresh visa category, digital nomads in Peru encounter limitations. For instance, they are not allowed to earn salaries from local work or Peruvian companies and must exclusively work remotely for enterprises located outside of Peru.

Though the decree stands implemented, details of how the new immigration will work have yet to be defined by the immigration authorities.

The National Superintendence of Migration (MIGRACIONES) is expected to issue a clarification in days to come about the modalities of the visa.

Currently, the application process for obtaining a visa has not been announced. Moreover, the eligibility criteria i.e. minimum required salary, and financial requirements for securing the visa have not been announced by the authorities.

According to the scant details, the one-year status may be extended after the initial 365 days have ended.

A digital nomad visa is a specialized permit offered by select countries that enables individuals to reside and work remotely within their territory for a specific duration, often extending from a few months to a year. Geared towards professionals, freelancers, or individuals working in remote or digital-based roles, this visa allows them to maintain their jobs while exploring different locations, experiencing diverse cultures, and embracing a flexible work lifestyle, unbound by traditional office settings or geographic limitations.

Several countries, including Estonia, Germany, Portugal, Barbados, and Croatia, offer digital nomad visas. Additionally, nations like Costa Rica, Mexico, Georgia, and the Czech Republic have introduced similar visas, welcoming remote workers and freelancers to live and work within their borders for specific durations, usually up to a year.