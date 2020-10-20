PM Imran likely to visit Lahore today
LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan has been scheduled to arrive in Lahore to pay a day-long visit to the city today (Tuesday).
According to media details, the premier is scheduled to chair important meetings during his stay in the provincial capital.
The prime minister is scheduled to meet party leaders to discuss important political and financial affairs of the province.
He will also hold separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.
The prime minister will chair important meetings related to inflation, hoarding and profiteering issues. The Punjab government will brief the premier about Sahulat bazaars established across the province.
