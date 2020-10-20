Two terrorists killed in Mir Ali, North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - At least two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted the raid at a house in Mir Ali area after receiving information about the presence of suspected terrorists.

Two terrorists belonging to the Aleem Khan Khushhali group were killed were killed in the exchange of fire after the forces cordoned off the house on Monday.

The military’s media wing said that the terrorists were involved in many terrorist activities and were wanted by police.

These terrorists were also involved in killing Malik Raees, resident of Mir Ali on 18 Oct 20.