T20 World Cup: Namibia win toss and opt to field first against Netherlands

DUBAI – Namibia have won the toss and decided to field first against the Netherlands in a Group A first-round match of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The seventh match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Toss news from Abu Dhabi 📰



Namibia will bowl first. #NAMvNED #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WlXJXDfV1S — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 20, 2021

Namibia made one change to their side while the Netherlands showed up with two changes to their playing XI, replacing Ben Cooper and Brandon Glover with Stephan Myburgh and Timm van der Gugten.

The batting of both sides struggled as both sides lost their opening games.

Squads

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards(w), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar(c), Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz