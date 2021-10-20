T20 World Cup: Namibia win toss and opt to field first against Netherlands
Web Desk
03:08 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Namibia win toss and opt to field first against Netherlands
Share

DUBAI – Namibia have won the toss and decided to field first against the Netherlands in a Group A first-round match of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The seventh match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Namibia made one change to their side while the Netherlands showed up with two changes to their playing XI, replacing Ben Cooper and Brandon Glover with Stephan Myburgh and Timm van der Gugten.

The batting of both sides struggled as both sides lost their opening games.

T20 World Cup: Pakistan face Proteas in warm-up ... 10:51 AM | 20 Oct, 2021

DUBAI – Pakistan will face South Africa in their second warm-up game in the ICC T20 World Cup today ...

Squads

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards(w), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar(c), Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

More From This Category
Owaisi, other Indian politicians demand ...
12:36 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Pakistan face Proteas in warm-up ...
10:51 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
T-20 World Cup: Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by ...
12:13 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Why was Yuvraj Singh arrested?
11:10 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh defeat Oman in must-win ...
11:32 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup – Ireland’s Curtis Campher ...
07:56 PM | 18 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#AryanKhan #bail #rejected
03:25 PM | 20 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr