T20 World Cup: Namibia win toss and opt to field first against Netherlands
Share
DUBAI – Namibia have won the toss and decided to field first against the Netherlands in a Group A first-round match of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.
The seventh match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Toss news from Abu Dhabi 📰— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 20, 2021
Namibia will bowl first. #NAMvNED #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WlXJXDfV1S
Namibia made one change to their side while the Netherlands showed up with two changes to their playing XI, replacing Ben Cooper and Brandon Glover with Stephan Myburgh and Timm van der Gugten.
The batting of both sides struggled as both sides lost their opening games.
T20 World Cup: Pakistan face Proteas in warm-up ... 10:51 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
DUBAI – Pakistan will face South Africa in their second warm-up game in the ICC T20 World Cup today ...
Squads
Netherlands: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards(w), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar(c), Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen
Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
-
- T20 World Cup: Namibia win toss and opt to field first against ...03:08 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
- vivo announces the launch of X70 Pro in Pakistan02:34 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
-
- Rachel Levine sworn in as first openly transgender four-star admiral ...01:34 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
-
- Daler Mehndi wishes Eid Milad-un-Nabi to Muslim fans06:33 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Kumail Nanjiani dressed up in a Pakistani designer at Eternals ...02:00 PM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021