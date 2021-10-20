Aryan Khan’s bail plea rejected
03:25 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Aryan Khan’s bail plea rejected
In a major setback, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected today by a court in Mumbai in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The 23-year-old star kid has been in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail since October 8. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.

Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Twinkle Khanna, and Sussanne Khan, have shown their support for Shah Rukh in the aftermath of Aryan’s arrest.

Meanwhile, the mood at Mannat is gloomy ever since Aryan has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Earlier, it was reported that Gauri had kept a ‘mannat’ during the auspicious occasion of Navaratri and was constantly praying for her son’s return. Now, it has come to light that Gauri has strictly instructed the staff at Mannat to not cook anything sweet in the kitchen till Aryan is released. Also, News18 has learnt that the shooting of Pathan, starring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, in three international locations has been put off to another time due to Shah Rukh being occupied with his son’s detainment.

In custody, Aryan also reportedly underwent a ‘counselling session’ in the jail with the NCB teams recently. The unverifiable reports, attributed to unidentified NCB sources, claimed that Aryan was purportedly ‘full of guilt and remorse’ over his recent actions leading to his arrest and custody for the past 18 days. Aryan has been allotted the Qaidi (prisoner) number 956.

