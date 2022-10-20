BISE Gujranwala announces Inter part 2 results (Check results here)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala on Thursday announced the results for Intermediate Part-II Annual Examination 2022.

The candidates can check the results here https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800291.

Meanwhile, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards also announced the results of SSC (9th Class), Annual Examination 2022 today.