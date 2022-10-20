Indian trained MQM-London hitman arrested in Pakistan

LAHORE – Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested a hitman in provincial capital, saying he was sent to India by Muttahida Qaumi Movement leaders for militancy training.

In a statement, Sindh Rangers spokesperson said Waseem Javed alias Waseem Boss was arrested from Liaquatabad area of port city during a joint operation of the paramilitary forces and Sindh police.

It was revealed that MQM-L terrorist got militancy training in India, where the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) had trained him. Waseem was wanted in several crimes including killings, terrorism, and extortion.

Meanwhile, arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the custody of the arrested suspect.

Officials also mentioned that MQM-L hitman confessed his involvement in the terror activities in port city in 2013. He then fled country, but was detained on the tip-off as soon he lands in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, heavy arms cache were recovered from a storage facility belonged to a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

Several Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London activists, who were detained last year, have revealed that they were sent to India by the then MQM leadership to receive training by Indian's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).