‘Kabhi Mujhe Bhi Aise Dekho’: Shadab's hilarious tweet for Shaheen Afridi sparks meme fest on Twitter

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi makes headlines with his return after a knee injury, however, he was trending on social sites for another reason as Pakistani vice-captain Shadab Khan’s cheeky tweet for speedster went viral.

Afridi on Wednesday bamboozled Afghanistan's top order; Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for a golden duck and Hazratullah Zazai for 9. Shaheen's delivery to dismiss Gurbaz was a toe-crushing yorker after which the latter visits a medical facility.

Shadab Khan, known for his witty tweets, teased Afridi and asked him to watch him with the same interest as he was looking at the cricket ball ."Kabhi mujhe bhi esay dekho jesay ball ko dekh rahe ho. Welcome back," he wrote on the microblogging platform.

Kabhi mujhe bhi esay dekho jesay ball ko dekh rahe ho. Welcome back @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/4NguQ5HKQE — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 19, 2022

The 22-year-old reacted by sharing a picture of him watching Shadab in the way he urged. He wrote "Kuch keh rahe thay aap Shaddy?"

Kuch keh rahe thay aap Shaddy? 😇 pic.twitter.com/0erhJA0QuK — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) October 19, 2022

Later, Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali, who is struggling with his form nowadays, commented "Hum dekh latay hai ap ko."

Hum dekh laty hai ap ko 🥰 pic.twitter.com/PEzhvByvlM — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) October 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the funny banter between Pakistani players went viral, and social media users come up with rib-tickling versions of the banter.