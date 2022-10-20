PML-N Punjab leader abducted, murdered near Jhelum

GUJRAT – Ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N's Sarai Alamgir President Raja Rauf was killed after the abduction, it emerged on Thursday.

Reports in local media said around six armed men stormed Sarai Alamgir President Raja Rauf’s residence. He was then abducted and later murdered near the Kala Gujran area.

The assailants dumped the PML-N leader’s body on the GT Road, police told local media.

His body was sent to Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination while a probe is underway.

More to follow…