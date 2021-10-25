Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Pakistan end losing streak against India
LAHORE – Cricket fans and trolls took to social media to mock Indians after Men in Green registered their first win over India in a Twenty20 World Cup.
As the historic game has left fans thoroughly impressed, many on Twitter couldn’t help but share memes about the whole event.
Cricket fans waited with bated breaths as the much-awaited game began on Sunday in Dubai. Skipper and Mohammad Rizwan returned to overwhelm the target with 13 balls to spare and register the maiden win against the traditional rival in the cricket carnival.
As soon as the Pakistani captain played the winning shot, overjoyed Twitteratis expressed their emotions with hilarious tweets.
Check some of the reactions here:
Hey @StarSportsIndia , take that, ON YOUR FACE! #pakistan #india #maukamauka #IndVsPak pic.twitter.com/2SkdmYKv2I— PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) October 24, 2021
Pak fans big mood pic.twitter.com/roijyG7MGQ— z (@NurKhairNade) October 24, 2021
Memes— Muhammad Arsal (@em_arsal24) October 24, 2021
Pakistan wining #PakvsInd #pak #pakvsind #pakistanvsindia #pakvsindiamatch #pakvsindworldcup #pakvsindmemes #cricket #cricketmemes #PakistanZindabad #PAKvIND #PakistanCricket #MaukaMauka #indiaVsPakistan #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/tK5DeRJOlN
how im sleeping after that win🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Eb6weomMfj— yumz🧃 (@yourchacha_) October 24, 2021
Akshay Kumar at the start of the match vs now pic.twitter.com/GBG4xYfjHR— baz (@KhaNuBya) October 24, 2021
Electronics shop owners in Pakistan : pic.twitter.com/Z6qE0rdICv— Meme Central (@memecentral_teb) October 24, 2021
October 24, 2021
Pakistani going offices today in Dubai UK pic.twitter.com/l45niqA5QZ— ʟ ᴍ ɴ ᴏ ᴘ (@iffiViews) October 25, 2021
ABBA. HARMONIUM pic.twitter.com/VXBc9kKUyg— mysh✨ (@gayomarlic) October 24, 2021
Ok Best One 🤣#T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/ot7iuLVP6D— چڑیل_اول✨ (@Churail_Awal) October 24, 2021
