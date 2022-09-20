Bilawal, Malala discuss impact of flood disasters on child education

Web Desk
11:15 AM | 20 Sep, 2022
Bilawal, Malala discuss impact of flood disasters on child education
Source: @BBhuttoZardari (Twitter)
Share

NEW YORK – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has met Nobel laureate and education campaigner Malala Yousafzai in New York.

PPP Chairman, who visited the US to attend the UNGA session, shared the development on Twitter, “Met Malala at UN General Assembly and exchanged views on women rights and girls education”, he wrote.

The two also exchanged views on devastating floods and challenges posed by this climate catastrophe to education for millions of young children in South Asian country.

Both Oxford graduates underscored the need to rebuild educational infrastructure in the aftermath of deluges to ensure continual access to education in the wake of the calamity that damaged thousands of educational institutions.

Meanwhile, restoration work of schools has been delayed while parents fear that the educational journey of their children will be interrupted.

Malala Yousafzai attends launch of Oxford ... 08:45 PM | 4 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Oxford Pakistan Programme, a major initiative, was launched at the Lady Margaret Hall (LMH) of the ...

Pakistani rights campaigner Malala will address the Leader's Day of the Transforming Education Summit at the UN session where she, along with other activists working for education, will be raising pertinent issues facing the youth and school-going children in parts of the world.

More From This Category
Famous Islamic scholar Mufti Menk visits Pakistan ...
11:49 AM | 20 Sep, 2022
Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto seeks UN envoy on ...
10:44 AM | 20 Sep, 2022
Punjab govt removes Tahir Ashrafi as Chairman ...
10:05 AM | 20 Sep, 2022
In a first, Saudi Arabia unveils scheme for ...
11:22 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
PM Shehbaz lands in New York to attend UN General ...
09:32 AM | 20 Sep, 2022
First Baloch woman appointed as District Police ...
09:41 PM | 19 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan treats fans with adorable video of daughter
10:24 PM | 19 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr