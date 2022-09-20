Famous Islamic scholar Mufti Menk visits Pakistan to help flood victims

KARACHI – One of the most popular Islamic scholars on social media, Mufti Ismail Menk, has arrived in Pakistan as torrents of floodwater have wreaked havoc, turning one-third of the country into inland seas.

The famous cleric, who is loved across the world by millions of Muslims, landed in the most affected region Sindh engaging on the ground to help the people affected by the unprecedented deluge.

In one of the clips on his official Instagram, the scholar born and raised in Zimbabwe can be seen visiting a flood-affected area of Sindh, Jhuddo.

He also appealed to his followers to donate for flood victims, saying “devastation and unimaginable situation. Pakistan needs us!! donate a tent! give comfort to a family! £100 per tent! please do whatever you can with any reliable charity or partner for those affected. we will have to assist for the next few years.”

Earlier, Ertugurl famed actor Celal Al, also visited Pakistan to aid the flood victims as athletes, musicians, and social media influencers are calling for aid.

The incessant rain that started in June occurred due to ‘climate catastrophe’, which caused deaths of over 1,500 people and around 30 million people are reported to be homeless after worst rains in recent memory.